Krewe of Romany celebrates Mardi Gras court

Special to The Chief

The Krewe of Romany has been preparing for its Mardi Gras Ball.

Krewe of Romany Maids Hannah Tranchina and Andee Alexander.

On Nov. 14, family and friends honored Krewe of Romany Maids Hannah Tranchina and Andee Alexander at Muriel’s in New Orleans. 

Krewe of Romany Maids Caroline Arrington and Elizabeth Benoit.

On Nov. 21, family and friends honored Krewe of Romany Maids Caroline Arrington and Elizabeth Benoit at the home of Toni Arrington. Pictured are C. Arrington and Benoit. 

Kelsey Richard with her hostesses. Standing (left to right): Terri Cavalier, Jennifer Ratelle, Ashley Cooper, Richard, Lauren Knight, Katy Harris, Peggy Moore, Karen Corkern. Kneeling (left to right): Collette Lambert, Denise Dobson and Amy Varnado.

On Dec. 4, family and friends honored Queen Romany LXXII, Kelsey Richard, at the home of Amy Varnado. 