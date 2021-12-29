Krewe of Romany celebrates Mardi Gras court

Special to The Chief

The Krewe of Romany has been preparing for its Mardi Gras Ball.

On Nov. 14, family and friends honored Krewe of Romany Maids Hannah Tranchina and Andee Alexander at Muriel’s in New Orleans.

On Nov. 21, family and friends honored Krewe of Romany Maids Caroline Arrington and Elizabeth Benoit at the home of Toni Arrington. Pictured are C. Arrington and Benoit.

On Dec. 4, family and friends honored Queen Romany LXXII, Kelsey Richard, at the home of Amy Varnado.