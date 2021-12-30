AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana ranks 8th in worst roads

Staff Report

Louisiana was listed among the top states with the worst roads in the United States, according to a report from Consumer Affairs.

The independent consumer information and data gathering service ranked all 50 states from best to worst for driving.

Consumer Affairs analyzed government reports and email surveys to score pavement roughness, road spending (adjusted for population), and local attitude toward roads.

States faring worse on the rankings were: Rhode Island, Hawaii, Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts, South Dakota, and New Jersey.

New marijuana law in effect for 2022

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law House Bill 391, which makes it legal for dispensaries to sell the smokable, flower form of marijuana.

After passing the state legislature, the new law was set to go into effect Jan. 1.

Three grow sites are preparing for the change. Two are in the Louisiana State University system, and another is part of the Southern University system.

Rep. appointed to federal job

President Joe Biden appointed Edward “Ted” James to Small Business Administration Regional Administrator for Region 6.

According to a White House news release, "These regional appointees will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change."

James, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, has served in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

He will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Suspect arrested in Grambling shooting

Louisiana State Police and other agencies arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in two fatal shootings within four days in October at Grambling State University.

Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll was arrested at a residence in Delhi, about 75 miles east of Grambling, troopers stated in a news release.

He was identified as a suspect two days after the shooting Oct. 13.