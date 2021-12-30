Sex offender arrested after reportedly living near school in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A convicted sex offender who allegedly moved to a residence near a school was arrested in Ascension Parish for failing to register the new address.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 55-year-old Chad A. Falcon of 6951 Highway 996, Belle Rose, on felony charges accusing him of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a news release, detectives conducted random sex offender compliance checks earlier in December. Detective determined that Falcon provided the Belle Rose address as his place of residency but had moved to Ascension Parish without registering again.

Falcon was previously convicted of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile in 2000 and was released from incarceration in 2012.

A warrant was issued, and he was arrested in Ascension Parish on Dec. 29.

Falcon was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.