Staff Report

The regularly scheduled Ascension Parish Council meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.

For public comment, call 225-621-8636 and enter participant code 939496.

Comments can be emailed to comments@apgov.us 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Meetings were held in person late last year, with the first meeting of the month at the courthouse in Donaldsonville and second at the courthouse in Gonzales.