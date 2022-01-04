Donaldsonville City Council starts new year with special meeting

The Donaldsonville City Council held a special meeting Jan. 4 to address three agenda items.

First, the council passed Resolution 2022-1 which commits the city to $60,000 in funding if the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program Community Development Block Grant is received.

The grant would encompass a $400,000 construction budget to build a new recreational playground on the city-owned property at 337 Mississippi Street.

The council also repealed Ordinance 2021-16, which was an exemption from local sales taxes for feminine hygiene products and diapers.

The Ascension Parish Sales and Use Tax Authority, which collects taxes for parish municipalities and districts, previously informed city leaders the cost and burden of the exemption exceeded the total collections.

Additionally, the council members discussed the mask mandate in city buildings as the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The council approved the reinstatement of the mask mandate for all city-owned buildings by a 4-0 vote. Michael Sullivan was absent.

The next regular meeting will be held Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at Donaldsonville City Hall.