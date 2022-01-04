Donaldsonville trio, juvenile arrested on drug and firearm charges

Staff Report

A traffic stop on Hwy. 30 in St. Gabriel led to the arrest of three Donaldsonville men and one juvenile on possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

The arrest occurred after the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed along Hwy. 30, just past Hwy. 3115, according to St. Gabriel Police Officer Jay Clark.

Police clocked the vehicle at 75 mph in a 55-mph zone, he said.

The vehicle had illegal window tinting, which prompted police to ask the driver to roll down the window.

Officers spotted three firearms in the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers found a half-pound of marijuana, along with digital scales.

The weapons included one FN 9-milimeter pistol, a Smith & Wesson assault rifle and a Heritage .22-caliber revolver.

Police arrested Ahmond Aguillard, 21, on charges of distribution of Schedule 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms and controlled dangerous substance. Bond was set at $16,000.

The driver, Clenard Molliere Jr., 19, was arrested on the same charges, along with driving under suspension. His bond was set at $17,000.

Tyree Parker, who was charged on the same counts, was arrested as a fugitive, based on an arrest warrant in Ascension Parish, according to Clark. He is being held in Iberville Parish Jail on a $16,000 bond.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on drug and weapons charges and released to his father.

Deputies from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted St. Gabriel Police in the arrest.