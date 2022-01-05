Paincourtville suspect arrested on felony charges

Staff Report

A Paincourtville man was arrested on felony charges arising from an incident at a residence on Hwy. 308.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Desma Dantrell Greene, 35, of 121 Virginia Street, Paincourtville, on Dec. 21.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the address and spoke to two complainants who advised that an individual known only by a nickname had come to the location to settle a dispute over a debt.

Deputies said the incident began as verbal, then the situation turned physical. At some point, the victim and the female were able to get back into his home. The suspect then forced his way into the home at which time he continued to beat the male victim. During the incident, the suspect reportedly committed battery upon the female.

According to deputies, the suspect then left the area.

Through continued investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Greene and warrants for his arrest were obtained.

Greene was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Simple Kidnapping

Home Invasion

Simple Battery (2 Counts)

Simple Assault (2 Counts)

At the time of the release, Greene remained incarcerated with bond set at $265,000.