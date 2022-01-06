Belle Rose suspect arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Frank Gray, 33, of Belle Rose, in connection with several outstanding warrants related to multiple incidents over recent months.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop near Napoleonville.

Upon conducting a criminal history check on the passenger, it was determined that Gray was wanted on multiple warrants in Assumption Parish. Those warrants stemmed from incidents which occurred on September 16, 2021, and October 10, 2021.

Gray was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges as follows:

As to September 16, 2021 Incident:

Simple Burglary

Entry, Remaining After Being Forbidden

Theft of Utilities

As to October 10, 2021 Incident:

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Entry, Remaining After Being Forbidden

Theft of Utility Service

Additionally, Gray was booked on outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in Assumption Parish.

At the time of the release, he was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.