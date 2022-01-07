PHOTO: B. Lemann and Bro. building in Donaldsonville gets fresh paint

After months of work, crews applied fresh paint to the historic B. Lemann and Bro. building as the calendar turned to 2022.

Located at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Mississippi Street in the Donaldsonville historic district, the iconic structure was originally designed and built in the late 1870s by architect James Freret.

James Neville of Neville Development and partner Kevin Kelly announced last year the development as a mixed-income, mixed-use project consisting of 42 units of artist-preferred housing with 7,600 square-feet of commercial space on the ground floor.