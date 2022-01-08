Second year of men's recreation basketball tips off in Donaldsonville
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Recreation's westside men's basketball league has entered its second year.
The Ascension Parish Council's District 1 representative, Alvin "Coach" Thomas, addressed participants at the opening of the season with rules and regulations.
He encouraged everyone to be safe and enjoy the new season.
Seven teams have been formed:
- Donaldsonville Sr. Tigers
- Donaldsonville Blazers
- Ascension Cougars
- Assumption Sr. Mustangs
- Baton Rouge Hurricanes
- Assumption Vultures
- White Castle Sr. Bulldogs
A full scrimmage was set for the weekend. Everyone must wear a mask to enter the facility.
Matchups include:
- Donaldsonville Blazers vs. Ascension Cougars
- BR Hurricanes vs. Assumption Mustangs
- White Castle vs. Assumption Vultures
- Donaldsonville Tigers vs. Donaldsonville Blazers