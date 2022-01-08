Second year of men's recreation basketball tips off in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Recreation's westside men's basketball league has entered its second year.

The Ascension Parish Council's District 1 representative, Alvin "Coach" Thomas, addressed participants at the opening of the season with rules and regulations.

He encouraged everyone to be safe and enjoy the new season.

Seven teams have been formed:

Donaldsonville Sr. Tigers

Donaldsonville Blazers

Ascension Cougars

Assumption Sr. Mustangs

Baton Rouge Hurricanes

Assumption Vultures

White Castle Sr. Bulldogs

A full scrimmage was set for the weekend. Everyone must wear a mask to enter the facility.

Matchups include: