One arrested, two issued summonses in Belle Rose incident

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 33-year-old Chelsea Fernandez of Belle Rose on felony charges related to a disturbance Jan. 6.

According to a news release, deputies also issued misdemeanor summonses to Maryshell Joseph, 19, of Belle Rose, and Latavia Renee Steward, 21, of Belle Rose.

Deputies responded to 124 Grisaffe Lane and upon arrival commenced an investigation of the incident. It was determined that a physical confrontation had occurred which involved Fernandez, Joseph, and Steward.

It was determined that during the incident, Joseph caused damage to a door at the residence.

During the incident, Fernandez allegedly struck Steward in the head with a tire tool. Deputies did observe injuries to Steward consistent with a strike to the head with a metal object.

Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Joseph was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple criminal damage to property and released.

Steward was issued a summons for disturbing the peace by fighting and released.

At the time of the release, Fernandez remained incarcerated and awaited a bond hearing.