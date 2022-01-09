Donaldsonville suspect arrested on felony charges after pursuit

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 33-year-old Courtney T. Davis of Donaldsonville on felony charges following a traffic incident near Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 1000 late Jan. 6.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Hwy. 1000 and attempted a traffic stop. The eastbound vehicle turned south onto Hwy. 1 at a high rate of speed with the deputy following.

At some point, the deputy was able to terminate the pursuit and take Davis into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

Driving On Roadway Laned for Traffic

License Plate Light Required

Davis remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing at the time of the release.