Donaldsonville City Council selects Charles Brown as chair, Raymond Aucoin as co-chair

The Donaldsonville City Council reappointed Charles Brown as chair and Raymond Aucoin as co-chair during the Jan. 11 meeting held at City Hall.

Members Lauthaught Delaney, Reginald Francis, and Michael Sullivan applauded the unanimous decision to retain Brown and Aucoin as chairs.

"Thank you all for your vote of confidence," Brown said. "We are all in this together, and we're growing together."

In other matters during the meeting:

-- Donaldsonville Fire Department Assistant Chief Travis Cedotal said in the monthly fire report the department received a total of 1,945 calls in 2021, which represented 101 more calls than the prior year.

Less than two weeks into the new year, Cedotal added that the department had received 65 calls already.

Additionally, Cedotal showed council members the department's new reporting software on a tablet.

He said the software was up and running and the training for the new system was extensive.

Later in the meeting, council members authorized the department's purchase of eight air packs and 16 cylinders.

-- Lionel Franklin, who handles code enforcement in the city, said during his monthly report he has been working with City Attorney Spencer Long on possible revision for some of the city's ordinances.

Franklin said several common issues come up often in his day-to-day work in code enforcement.

- Council members unanimously approved the purchase of generators for all wastewater lift stations with American Rescue Plan funds through a state contract.

The approved quote of $720,183 would be the total cost to have the generators installed, Michael Sullivan said.

City leaders anticipate they will receive about $3 million through the American Rescue Plan. Some of the funds could go to bonuses for city employees, as long as it meets certain criteria, Long said.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also asked about bonuses for employees. According to an Attorney General opinion, the funds can be used for employees as long as the criteria is followed.

-- The council approved several McKim & Creed GSA invoices, which were previously discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting.

-- The council approved 21 liquor licenses for city businesses.