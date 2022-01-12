Suspect arrested on felony drug charge in Paincourtville area
Staff Report
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Napoleonville man Jan. 7 on felony charges following a traffic stop in Paincourtville.
According to a news release, deputies arrested 39-year-old Chad Michael Cannella near Hwy. 308 and Daggs Street.
A deputy reported the suspect made contradictory statement and appeared to be nervous and unable to follow simple instructions.
The deputy conducted a protective pat down search and seized a vial of suspected anabolic steroids.
Cannella was arrested and booked into the parish detention center on charges of:
- Possession of Steroids
- Resisting an Officer
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.