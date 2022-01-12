AROUND THE STATE: LSU graduate Rachel Balkovec named first female minor league manager in history

Staff Report

The New York Yankees promoted LSU graduate Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball.

Balkovec, 34, earned her master's degree at LSU and served as a hitting coach in the Yankees organization.

She was a former softball catcher at Creighton University and the University of New Mexico.

Suspected tornado in northwest Louisiana

A mobile home was destroyed, and five members of a family were injured after a suspected tornado rolled through rural northwest Louisiana.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was reported in the Peason community. It damaged or destroyed 15 homes, five barns and several vehicles.

No fatalities were reported.

Shreveport launches income program

A City of Shreveport initiative giving select single parents and guardians $660 a month began taking applications.

Called the Shreveport Universal Basic Income program, it will assist a chosen group of 110 families for its inaugural year.

Shreveport received $500,000 for the program from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a network of mayors,

“The program defines a single parent as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian with a school-age child. The resident must be functionally single, whether married or unmarried. If unmarried, the resident cannot be living with a partner,” a City of Shreveport press release read.

Statewide nominations sought

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has been accepting nominations for its annual list of Most Endangered Places and honorees for the Louisiana Preservation Awards for 2022.

Each year historic sites threatened for various reasons such as demolition, neglect, and funding are selected to the Most Endangered List to bring awareness and attention to the state's cultural heritage.

More than 150 sites have been recognized on the MEP listings.