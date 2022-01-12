St. James Parish teacher arrested on indecent behavior, molestation charges
Staff Report
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a teacher in the St. James school system on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.
According to a release from SJPSO, deputies arrested 50-year-old Lisa Samuels of Donaldsonville on Jan. 11.
"Through investigation it was determined that Ms. Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile. The facts were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained," an SJPSO Facebook post stated.
A social media account lists the suspect as an art teacher in St. James Parish since 2009.