St. James Parish teacher arrested on indecent behavior, molestation charges

Staff Report

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a teacher in the St. James school system on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.

According to a release from SJPSO, deputies arrested 50-year-old Lisa Samuels of Donaldsonville on Jan. 11.

"Through investigation it was determined that Ms. Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile. The facts were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained," an SJPSO Facebook post stated.

A social media account lists the suspect as an art teacher in St. James Parish since 2009.