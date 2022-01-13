Belle Rose man charged with bank fraud totaling over $213,000

Staff Report

A 40-year-old Belle Rose man was charged Jan. 7 with bank fraud, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced.

According to a Dept. of Justice news release, the case against Rodney Roussell began following a complaint from a company to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

In August 2017, Roussell reportedly began working for the company, which maintains a headquarters in New Orleans. Roussell's salary payments were made electronically with a JPMorgan Chase Bank account.

If convicted, the Assumption Parish man faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a fine of not more than $1 million, a term of supervised release of not more than five years, and a special assessment fee of $100.

As an employee of the unnamed company, Roussell did not have access to the Chase account and was not authorized to make payments of any kind using funds from the account. From around April 2018 through around June 2018, he is suspected of utilizing the bank's web portal and mobile banking app to transfer money from the company's account to pay the balance of a personal bank card.

In total, Roussell allegedly obtained $213,372.05 from the Chase bank account.

U.S. Attorney Evans stated that a Bill of Information is merely a charge and the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would also like to acknowledge the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba, Chief of the Financial Crimes Unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige O’Hale.