Belle Rose man arrested for failure to register as sex offender

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a 39-year-old Belle Rose man on felony charges related to failure to register as a sex offender.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies booked Marlon D. Simon as part of the sex offender registration process when detectives conducted a compliance check.

Detectives alleged that Simon was not residing at his registered address and was in violation.

Simon reportedly was previously charged with violating the registration process.

He was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish and transported to Assumption Parish.

Simon was incarcerated pending a bond hearing at the time of the news release.