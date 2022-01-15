One America News Network dropped by DirecTV

Staff Report

Satellite pay-television service DirecTV will drop One America News Network, known as OAN, when the right-wing channel's current carriage deal expires, likely a critical hit to OAN's viewership and finances.

About 90 percent of the right-wing network's revenue came from a contract with AT&T's TV platforms including DirecTV and U-verse, Reuters reported in October 2021, citing sworn 2020 testimony by an OAN accountant. DirecTV is the network's largest distributor, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Netflix raising prices again on its plans

Popular streaming service Netflix revealed it will raise prices on plans in the U.S. and Canada as the basic plan bumped up to $9.99.

The popular Standard plan, which supports high-definition content and allows users to watch separately on two screens, jumps to $15.49.

The Premium plan, which offers Ultra HD and supports up to four screens simultaneously, will increase to $19.99 a month.

Betty White's last message to fans hits theaters

Beloved star Betty White shot a video message Dec. 20 to thank fans ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday.

The jovial short message, shot from her Brentwood, Calif. home, would turn out to be her final public words to her worldwide legion of fans.

The video message has been added to a revamped movie tribute that is still planned for a one-night showing in theaters.

The documentary is now called "Betty White: A Celebration," and has expanded to 1,500 theaters nationwide.

Memorial service held for Bob Saget

Five days after comedian and actor Bob Saget died, friends and family gathered for a private memorial service in Los Angeles to pay their last respects to the “Full House” star, according to published reports.

"Full House" stars attended the service, as well as John Mayer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Jimmy Kimmel.

A coalition of doctors and science educators has called for Spotify to take action against "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast for promoting false information.

More than 260 doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals and academics signed a open letter to Spotify, called on the streaming platform to implement a misinformation policy.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most-listened to podcast on Spotify in 2021, according to the company.