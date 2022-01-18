Louisiana surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases since pandemic started

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Jan. 18 the state surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

LDH reported 29,125 new cases out of 93,192 tests that have been reported to the state since Jan. 14.

The state had 2,183 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (23 percent), ages 18-29 (19 percent) and ages 30-39 (18 percent).

Of new cases, 17 percent come from Region 2 (Baton Rouge), 15 percent from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans) and 15 percent from Region 9 (Northshore).

LDH also reported 58 additional deaths reported to the state since Jan. 14.