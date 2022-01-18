West side basketball program gets new jerseys through donations

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council's District 1 representative Alvin "Coach" Thomas shared an update on the west Ascension Parish basketball program's new jerseys.

Thomas said the jerseys were a gift to the youth of the west bank as they represent the Donaldsonville area and the parish in the 2022 Biddy Basketball All Stars to defend their state title.

"We are off to a great start with second year coordinator Coach Jerry Butler and his basketball staff," Thomas said. "Thanks to everyone who gave a donation to this cause or even just supported the fundraisers that were created."

He added that the recreation program is just beginning.

"We stay together to make progress and we work together to make success. If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress," he said.

This is a blessing fir our children on the Westbank of Ascension Parish and the Community of Donaldsonville. We are 1 Team One Heart beat together we can do so much! I'm not stopping, I'm pressing foward for a Better Community and doing what's best for the children....

Parish Councilman Alvin Coach Thomas Dist.1