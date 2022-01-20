UPDATED CLOSURES: Ascension Parish public schools among closures Friday
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the winter weather moving into the area this evening and potentially hazardous driving conditions.
According to a news release from the school system, this closure includes the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with emergency officials.
Other closures and schedule changes set for Jan. 21 include:
- Ascension Parish Government buildings will be closed.
- The Sorrento Town Hall will be closed.
- The Clerk of Court's offices in Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes will be closed.
- All River Parishes Community College campuses will be closed.
- Ascension Christian ELC, Elementary, and High School will be closed.
- The Gonzales Police Department business office will be closed.
- All Ascension Parish Library locations will postpone their opening time to 12 p.m.