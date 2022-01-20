UPDATED CLOSURES: Ascension Parish public schools among closures Friday

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, due to the winter weather moving into the area this evening and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

According to a news release from the school system, this closure includes the suspension of all instructional services, both in-person and online.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with emergency officials.

Other closures and schedule changes set for Jan. 21 include: