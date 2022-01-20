City of Donaldsonville prepares for inclement weather over weekend
Staff Report
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan released a statement Jan. 20 ahead of the winter weather expected for the area.
Here are key points from the statement, which is available on the city's Facebook page:
- Donaldsonville City Hall closed at 3:30 p.m. to allow staff to prepare.
- Exercise caution and obey all road closure signs; any updates on the Sunshine Bridge and other roads will be posted.
- Use care with space heaters and portable heat. Do not use extension cords. Keep heaters aways from flammable materials.
- Protect exposed pipes and ensure water is kept at a drip.
- If you suspect you have any type of leaks, call the after-house line 24-7 at 225-806-8215.
- Any school closures will be shared on the city's social media pages.
- Look out for your neighbors and pets.