My Ascension documentary adds Donaldsonville viewing date

Staff Report

All four public high schools in Ascension Parish will hold viewings of the My Ascension suicide prevention documentary.

Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and St. Amant High will hold their events in January at Malco Theatres in Gonzales on Jan. 24, 25, and 26.

Donaldsonville High will hold a viewing on Feb. 16 at B.C. Alwes in Donaldsonville. All four events, which feature former Dutchtown High student Emma Benoit, will be free for students and their families as the Ascension Parish Government is using mental health funding to cover the costs.

"Bringing awareness to teenage suicide can be a very difficult conversation to have, but it is necessary. Ascension Parish Government is proud to be able to help share Emma Benoit's story," said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.

"We are so appreciative of our partnership with Ascension Parish leaders to bring this conversation to the forefront," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We encourage all of our high school students and families to take advantage of this opportunity as it opens the door for ways to prioritize mental health in our community."

WHAT: "My Ascension" Suicide Prevention Documentary Viewing

WHO AND WHEN:

East Ascension High, 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Dutchtown High, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

St. Amant High, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Donaldsonville High, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

WHERE:

DTHS, EA, STA: Malco Theatres, 1406 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA 70737

DHS: B.C. Alwes, Lee Avenue at Webster Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

ABOUT THE FILM: A suicide attempt left 16-year-old varsity cheerleader, Emma Benoit, paralyzed, but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope, and shine more light on the fact that 20 young people die every day by suicide in the United States. My Ascension is a feature-length documentary that chronicles Emma's inspiring journey and quest to walk again, as she works to bring a school-based suicide prevention program to Louisiana. The film also highlights the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.

"I am so humbled and honored to have the opportunity to share my story and message of hope with the youth of Ascension Parish. It is my hope that they will take only positive from the events and that it would encourage them in their own journey," said Emma Benoit.

For more information about the film and Director Greg Dicharry with SmileStyle Entertainment, visit www.MyAscension.us.

EVENT DETAILS: Although free, students and families will need to register online for tickets. Details on how to register will be shared by each school as the events are school-specific.