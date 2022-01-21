Ascension Parish man arrested for animal cruelty

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on four counts of cruelty to animals after responding to complaints at a Gonzales area residence near Hwy. 621.

According to jail records, 32-year-old Frank Bell of Donaldsonville was booked Jan. 20.

A social media post showed two dogs tied outside of the house on a short leash. Reportedly, a witness has seen the owner abuse the dogs.

According to a Facebook post from Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, deputies and animal control brought the four dogs to the shelter.