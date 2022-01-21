AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns

Staff Report

After canceling over the last two years of the pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is set to return in the spring with The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, and others.

The Big Easy music festival is scheduled over two weekends - April 29 through May 1 and May 5 through May 8.

Two arrested in attack, robbery of elderly man

Two men suspected of attacking and robbing an 87-year-old man were arrested in Livingston Parish.

Family members shared photos of the man, who was cut and bruised. He was treated in a hospital.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old John Bailey of Baton Rouge for armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs was arrested as an accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Puppy Bowl to feature dog from Louisiana

Birch, a four-pound dog from Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton will participate in Puppy Bowl XVIII.

The chihuahua will be featured in a segment during this year's event.

Birch traveled to New York in October for filming.