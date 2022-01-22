AROUND THE NATION: Meat Loaf, known for theatrical rock anthems, dies at age 74

Staff Report

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar beloved for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and hit anthems like "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," has died at age 74.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Jan. 20 his family announced on his official Facebook page.

Louie Anderson dies at 68

Comedian Louie Anderson died at age 68 in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, according to his longtime spokesperson.

He was a familiar face on television for years, including a stint as host of "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002.

Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his role in the comedy "Baskets."

Some students overestimate salaries

A professor tweeted that 25 percent of her students believed the average American salary was well over six figures.

According to the Twitter post, one of the students though it was over $800,000.

The average American worker actually makes closer to $51,480, based on 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and about 30.7 percent of households earned over $100,000 in 2020, according to an insurance insights company.