Hit and run vehicle sought in East Baton Rouge fatal crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police has been investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 73 south of Hwy. 948 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Leah Tatman of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Tatman was walking near the northbound fog line of Hwy. 73. At the same time, a suspected Dodge Ram was traveling north of Hwy. 73 and struck Tatman.

Tatman sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Tatman for analysis.

Based off of evidence collected at the scene, Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Tatman is a 2018-2020 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 model. After striking Tatman, the passenger side mirror housing was dislodged from the vehicle and left on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.