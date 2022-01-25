Donaldsonville City Council reviews audit with Postlethwaite & Netterville

The Donaldsonville City Council reviewed annual audit data during the regular meeting held Jan. 25 at City Hall.

Don McLean and Suzanne Giroir, both certified public accountants with Postlethwaite & Netterville, covered the detailed findings of the audit, which the firm has completed for the city over recent years.

According to both Giroir and McLean, the accounting firm follows an array of standards in conducting an audit.

During the presentation to council members, McLean suggested "checks and balances" and improvement procedures for city employees moving forward.

No major issues or difficulties were encountered in performing the audit, he added.

"I want to complement management because we've come a long way." Raymond Aucoin said at the conclusion of the presentation.

"We look forward to continued service to the city and being of any help during the year," McLean said.

