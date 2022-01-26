Detectives intervene in drug smuggling scheme at Ascension Parish jail

Staff Report

Two people have been arrested, and an inmate is facing additional charges after detectives uncovered a plot to smuggle illegal narcotics into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

According to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Taylor Beeman of Gonzales was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute Xanax, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility on Jan. 24.

Brandie Boyd, 49, of Prairieville was arrested and is charged with Attempted Introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Darrin Leblanc, 36, of Gonzales was charged with principals, criminal conspiracy, and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility – in addition to previous charges.

On Jan. 16, Ascension Parish Sherriff’s Office’s narcotics division received information regarding a plot to bring illegal narcotics into the jail. Detectives learned that an inmate, Leblanc, had been communicating with a female suspect, identified as Beeman, outside of the jail. Through further investigation detectives learned that Leblanc allegedly requested for Beeman to deliver the narcotics at a specified location.

Narcotic detectives began a surveillance operation to monitor the location. After a week of surveillance, detectives identified a red Jeep Cherokee as a vehicle of interest.

While conducting surveillance, detectives observed the Jeep in the area, and detectives conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Boyd, advised detectives that she was bringing the passenger, Beeman, to drop off a package. Detectives reportedly then spoke with Beeman and located a package wrapped in black tape.

Detectives also said they found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and Xanax in Beeman’s possession.

Both Boyd and Beeman were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.