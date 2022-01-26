Donaldsonville water utility offices close to public traffic

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Utilities Department announced Jan. 26 the office lobby of ACUD #1 and Parish Utilities of Ascension, the water systems that serve the west bank of Ascension Parish, will be closed to public traffic for the time being.

Water customers of both utilities can still pay their bills by mail or through the office drop box, and PUA customers also have the option of paying online.

New service requests can be made by calling 225-450-1200.