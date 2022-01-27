Louisiana Main Street grant funding Elks Lodge improvements in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A Louisiana Main Street restoration grant will fund the repair and painting of decorative corbels and roof canopy/eaves at the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge 1153 building.

Established in 1909, the lodge building on Railroad Avenue was completed in 1913, according to a release from Louisiana Main Street. Only a few masonry-style buildings exist in Donaldsonville, and the facility is still used for lodge meetings and various community activities.

Restoration grants provide matching funds to encourage the revitalization of historic downtown commercial properties in designated Louisiana Main Street districts. It offers two types of competitive state-funded, dollar-for-dollar matching grants: a $10,000 grant for major projects and a $2,500 grant for minor projects.

Grants are awarded annually for either interior or exterior rehabilitation.

Louisiana Main Street previously announced several grant-funded projects across the state.