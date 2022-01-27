AROUND THE STATE: Officials hold meeting to address crime rates

Staff Report

Several Baton Rouge area officials met in a private conference to address ongoing crime problems, following a record-breaking year of homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The meeting included sheriffs, police chiefs, and district attorneys.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome reportedly has planned to utilize a partnership with all governmental levels to stem the surge.

In 2021, a total of 149 homicides were recorded.

Hurricane Ida conditions killed 280 million fish

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries estimates that conditions after Hurricane Ida killed some 280 million fish in inland waters in the southeast Louisiana area.

According to a news release, the figure is about 40 percent more than the estimate after Hurricane Andrew, which swept through Louisiana in 1992.

Mother charged with second-degree murder

A woman accused of throwing two of her children into a lake has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 33, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, the charge would result in an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Patterson tax preparer barred

A Louisiana woman is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana after she pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges and the Louisiana Department of Revenue sued her.

Dawanna Monay Monroe, of Patterson, was arrested in 2020 for a tax fraud scheme involving fabricated business losses for companies that did not exist.

After Monroe pleaded guilty to charges of filing false public records and illegal transmission of monetary funds, the Department of Revenue sued to prevent her from working as a tax preparer in the state, the agency said in a news release.