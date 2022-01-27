AROUND THE NATION: Neil Young songs pulled from Spotify over Joe Rogan podcast

Staff Report

Neil Young's music removed from Spotify

Spotify, known for its streaming music and podcasts, announced it was working on removing rock legend Neil Young's music due to claims the platform spreads COVID-19 vaccine misinformation through popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Young wrote an open letter to his manager Frank Gironda and Tom Corson, co-chairman and chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Records, demanding his songs be pulled due to what he called disinformation on the podcast.

“The Joe Rogan Experience,” based in Austin, Texas, was the most listened to podcast in the U.S. and worldwide in 2021. Rogan has an exclusive contract with Spotify.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, according to numerous sources, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening.

The president has said he plans to name the court’s first Black woman.

President touts health insurance additions

President Joe Biden said 14.5 million Americans signed up for private health insurance for the year under the health law from President Obama's era.

“Health care should be a right, not a privilege, for all Americans,” Biden said in a statement. “We are making that right a reality for a record number of people, bringing down costs and increasing access for families across the country.”

The Affordable Care Act offers health insurance to people who do not have employer coverage through a mix of subsidized private plans and expanded Medicaid.