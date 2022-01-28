Ascension Catholic names Brent Landry 2021-2022 Distinguished Graduate

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic School in Donaldsonville announced Brent Landry has been named the 2021-2022 Distinguished Graduate.

Landry is a third-generation graduate of Ascension Catholic High School and a 1990 graduate of LSU’s School of Business.

He is the son of C.A. Gus and Genevieve Landry, who are both alumni of our school.

He is married to Kristen Laiche Landry and their children include Jacques, Garrison, Maggie, John David, and Jessica Laiche, their niece whom they raised. They have two grandchildren, Chandler and Lila.

Landry continues to serve his community and alma mater in a multitude of ways. He has served as Donaldsonville City Councilman for District 5 from 2015 through 2020 and the Ascension Economic Development Corporation as an ex-officio Board Member from 2018 to 2020. He has also been a longtime member of the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Landry is as a lifetime parishioner of Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church in which he currently serves as a lector/commentator, and has volunteered as a chaperone on annual school senior retreats for over 24 years.

He is a longtime annual retreatant and co-captain of Manresa House of Retreats in Convent. He has attended many other retreats including ACTS and Men of the Immaculata Conference.

"Brent is an extradentary example of what it means to live out one's faith through actions, and lives his life with the priorities: God, Family, Country, Business and finally, self," the school included in its announcement.

Landry was set to address the congregation during the 4 p.m. Mass at Ascension of Our Lord Church.