Ascension Parish looking to fill Planning, Zoning Commission seats

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“Planning and Zoning is one of the most vital commissions we have in the Parish,” President Clint Cointment said. “It sets the path to the future.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission is actually two commissions in one, with the same members serving on each. The Planning Commission considers applications for all land use and development, and rules on all plats for subdivisions in the parish. The Zoning Commission makes recommendations to the Council for all rezoning requests.

Members are appointed by the Council and must complete four hours of training in the duties, ethics, and substance of their office. The seven-member commission will have six vacancies, either by resignations or expiring terms. Anyone interested in serving is asked to download and complete the form and return it to the Council Secretary’s office.

For more information, contact the Council Secretary at 225-450-1234.