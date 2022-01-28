Assumption Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville man on sex crimes, domestic abuse charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man on multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Kovadus D. Johnson, 30, after detectives applied for and were granted warrants on July 20, 2021, in connection with incidents which allegedly occurred on or about Nov. 4, 2020.

According to a news release, Johnson is accused of engaging in a disturbance confrontation with a partner. Additionally, he is accused of indecent behavior and other sex crimes against a juvenile.

Deputies said Johnson left the jurisdiction after the aforementioned incident.

The warrant for the probation violation is a result of Johnson being convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm on April 25, 2018. He was placed on supervised probation and allegedly violated the conditions of probation.

Johnson was arrested in Denton County, Texas on Jan. 20, and was returned to Louisiana days later and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

​Probation Violation

Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Molestation of a Juvenile or a Person with Physical or Mental Disability

​At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated without bond.