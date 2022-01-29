23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 21

Staff Report

During the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Terrell Converse, 36598 Pookie Lane Prairieville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

2. Daniel Melancon, 44394 Braud St. Sorrento, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

3. Joshua Williford, 22217 Mchost Rd. Zachary, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Devron Vallery, 822 E Hamilton St. Gonzales, LA, age 49, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

1. Jovanta Thomas, 123 Violet St. Thibodaux, LA, age 29, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Shawn Ramagos, 1049 Ciro St. Morgan City, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Tyrone Fair Jr., 383 A Hwy 400 Napoleonville, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

1. Ronnie Vedros, 152 Hwy 304 Thibodaux, LA, age 59, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Equent Randel, 15192 Braud Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.