Staff Report

Ascension Catholic School in Donaldsonville will host its annual seafood dinner and auction event Feb. 12 at the ACHS gym.

Indoor seating will be limited; outdoor seating will be under heated tents. It is for adults only.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60, which includes alcohol.

Call 225-473-9227 for tickets.