Ascension Parish deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are reportedly investigating an apparent murder-suicide at business in Donaldsonville on the evening of Jan. 30.

According to a news release, it occurred at the Chevron gas station on West 10th Street in the city around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies reported they found a deceased female in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the head. She has been identified as Charlotte Smith, 36, of Donaldsonville.

Through further investigation, deputies suspect that Smith was shot by a male subject identified as Raymond Shields, 38, of Donaldsonville.

Deputies reported they received information that Shields was located in the parking lot of a business on Loop 945 Street. Upon arrival to the second location, deputies said they found Shields in his car deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head. Deputies also reported they located a gun in Shields’ hand.

At this time, detectives suspect the incident was domestic violence related.

According to APSO's release, the investigation is ongoing.