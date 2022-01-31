Ascension Parish School Board members awarded medallions

Staff Report
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander and Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards are shown with Board Member Louis Lambert.

At the last Ascension Parish School Board Meeting, board members were each awarded a Core Values Medallion for their commitment to Leadership, Learning, Service, and Teamwork.

Ascension Parish Schools shared photos on the last day of School Board Appreciation Month.

Board President Taft Kleinpeter and Board Member Marty Bourgeois will receive their medallions at the next meeting, according to the Ascension Parish Schools Facebook post.

Pictured are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, and Supervisor of Transportation Aubrey Yates.
Shown are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member Julie Blouin, and Chief Instructional Director Edith Walker.
Pictured are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member Patricia Russo, and Director of Primary Schools Elizabeth Stafford.
Pictured are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member John DeFrances, and Supervisor of Human Resources Lisa Carter.
Pictured are Superintendent David Alexander and Board Vice President Troy Gautreau, Sr.
Shown are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member John Murphy, and Director of Technology Darby Lambert.
Pictured are Superintendent David Alexander, Board Member Robyn Penn Delaney, and Supervisor of Child Nutrition Leuna Johnson.