Ascension Parish School Board members awarded medallions

Staff Report

At the last Ascension Parish School Board Meeting, board members were each awarded a Core Values Medallion for their commitment to Leadership, Learning, Service, and Teamwork.

Ascension Parish Schools shared photos on the last day of School Board Appreciation Month.

Board President Taft Kleinpeter and Board Member Marty Bourgeois will receive their medallions at the next meeting, according to the Ascension Parish Schools Facebook post.