CF Industries donates nearly $34,000 to Capital Area United Way

Staff Report

CF Industries gave a corporate gift match of nearly $33,900 to the Capital Area United Way.

"Because of your support, hundreds of people will benefit from services provided by CAUW and our partner agencies. We appreciate your support more than ever!" CAUW posted on its Facebook page.

CF Industries, based in Deerfield, Ill., produces fertilizer and has been de-carbonizing its ammonia production network to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The company operates a complex on the west bank of Ascension Parish near Donaldsonville.

CAUW serves a ten-parish area in greater Baton Rouge. Its mission is to improve lives by leveraging partnerships in our community to advance the common good through education, income stability, and healthy living.