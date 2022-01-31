Paincourtville man arrested on fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Paincourtville man on multiple fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 25-year-old Myron Jerome Lewis following a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 south of Belle Rose.

According to a news release, Lewis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

  • Failure to Appear
  • Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • No Driver’s License
  • Improper Display of License Plate
  • Improper Turning
  • Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

After booking, Lewis was transferred to Ascension Parish.