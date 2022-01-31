Paincourtville man arrested on fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish
Staff Report
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Paincourtville man on multiple fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 25-year-old Myron Jerome Lewis following a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 south of Belle Rose.
According to a news release, Lewis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:
- Failure to Appear
- Domestic Abuse Battery
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance
- No Driver’s License
- Improper Display of License Plate
- Improper Turning
- Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
After booking, Lewis was transferred to Ascension Parish.