Paincourtville man arrested on fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Paincourtville man on multiple fugitive warrants from Ascension Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 25-year-old Myron Jerome Lewis following a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 south of Belle Rose.

According to a news release, Lewis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Failure to Appear

Domestic Abuse Battery

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

No Driver’s License

Improper Display of License Plate

Improper Turning

Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

After booking, Lewis was transferred to Ascension Parish.