Assumption Parish man pleads guilty to raping woman at gunpoint

Staff Report

Houma Courier

An Assumption Parish man has been ordered to serve over two decades in prison after pleading guilty in the 23rd Judicial Court to raping a woman at gunpoint in 2019.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Dequan Stewart of Paincourtville pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to second-degree rape.

After entering his plea, state District Judge Jason Verdigets sentenced him to 23 years in prison with credit for time served.

State law defines second-degree rape as a rape committed "when the victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or threats of physical violence under circumstances where the victim reasonably believes that such resistance would not prevent the rape."

The negotiated plea resulted from an agreement made with prosecutors.

The charged stemmed from a May 22, 2019 robbery reported near Napoleonville.

During their investigation, detectives learned four individuals traveled from Lake Charles to the Napoleonville area to purchase narcotics and firearms.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, when the victims arrived, they were met by armed individuals who led them at gunpoint into a structure, where they were robbed.

Authorities said at least one of the victims was sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The victim was taken to a hospital, and a DNA sample was found to be connected to Stewart, according to prosecutors.