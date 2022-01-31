Thibodaux man, 18, dies in Assumption Parish crash

Staff Report

A single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 308 near Hwy. 1010 in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 18-year-old Gaige Talbot of Thibodaux.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop C, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 30.

The preliminary investigation revealed Talbot was traveling north on Hwy. 308 in a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant. For reasons under investigation, the car crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a culvert before coming to rest.

Police said Talbot was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.