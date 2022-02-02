AROUND THE STATE: Mardi Gras mask, vaccine rules lawsuit filed against New Orleans mayor, health director

Staff Report

More than 100 people have joined a lawsuit against New Orleans’ mayor and health director over COVID-19 restrictions.

The measures were recently extended to parades and other participants on Mardi Gras and the slate of parties that lead up to Fat Tuesday on March 1.

Masks are required in bars, restaurants, and other public spaces. Children as young as 5 years old must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus to get into indoor public areas.

The lawsuit was filed against Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health director Jennifer Avegno.

Woman hospitalized after vehicle stolen

A woman refueling at a New Orleans gas station was hospitalized after a thief ran over her while stealing the vehicle Feb. 1.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Costco store on Dublin Street.

According to New Orleans Police, the 45-year-old woman sustained injuries to her head, face, and arm.

Unclaimed property site introduced

The Louisiana State Treasury launched a new campaign to heighten awareness of the program and the more than $900 million in cash owed to people in Louisiana.

The new campaign, called Louisiana Cash Claim, includes a new website, LaCashClaim.org, a series of digital promotions, commercials, and the introduction of a new Unclaimed Property mascot named “Cash.”