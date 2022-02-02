AROUND THE NATION: Spotify adds advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

Staff Report

After protests launched initially by musician Neil Young, music streaming service Spotify announced it plans to add content advisories before podcasts discussing COVID-19.

In a post, Spotify chief executive officer Daniel Ek said more transparent rules would be implemented given criticism of misinformation focused on the platform's exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan responded to the controversy in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan said in the video. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”

FBI investigating bomb threats

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities reported bomb threats, prompting calls for federal law enforcement to investigate.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," a statement said. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter

It's official: Six more weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil, the world's most famous weather-predicting groundhog.

Phil has not always been accurate. On average, Phil has gotten it right just 40 percent of the winters over the last decade.