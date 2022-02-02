West Ascension basketball welcoming area teams over weekend

Staff Report

The 2022 West Ascension biddy basketball classic will be held over the weekend in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who represents the west side of the parish, provided an update on the games as the area will welcome teams from Thibodaux, St. James, Walker, St. John Parish, Prairieville, Lockport, and St. Bernard Parish.

"I hope your visit to our parish makes a lasting and favorable impression. I’d like to extend my invitation for you to come back with us again in the future," Thomas said.

He welcomed the teams to "play hard, have fun, be safe, drive carefully, and be blessed."

The recreational games are planned for the Lemann Memorial Center.