Assumption Parish deputies: Woman spit on business employee, battered deputy

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a 20-year-old woman accused of causing a disturbance at a Belle Rose business, spitting on an employee, and committing battery on a deputy.

Destonie Dronet of Klotzville was charged with battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, and simple battery.

According to a news release, a deputy was passing near a retail outlet and was flagged down by an employee.

The deputy was advised of a disturbance inside the business. According to the report, the suspect allegedly spit on one of the employees and engaged the deputy in a physical confrontation.

The suspect was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. At the time of the release, she remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.