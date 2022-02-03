Cold front brings drop in temperatures to south Louisiana

Staff Report

A cold front will move through southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi as light rain could linger through much of Feb. 4, the National Weather Service in New Orleans reported.

Overnight lows on Feb. 3 will be mainly in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs will be mainly in the lower and middle 40s the following day.

NWS expects sun to return with highs in the 50 on Feb. 5.

Forecasters are expecting feel-like temperatures to dip into the 20s.

North Louisiana expecting winter weather conditions

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced personnel are prepared for the possibility of wintry precipitation moving into the northern and central regions of the state.

According to a DOTD release, roadway scouts will be dispatched along certain routes as needed to assess road conditions.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.